Radio Spot - Edelweiss Lodge and Resort

A 30-second radio spot on Edelweiss Lodge and Resort that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from June 11, 2026, to Aug. 31, 2026. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 09:09
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92239
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111766453.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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