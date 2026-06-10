Radio Spot - Ramstein Auto Recycling

A 30-second radio spot on Ramstein Auto Recycling that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from June 11, 2026, to June 11, 2027. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 09:09
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92238
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111766434.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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