NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (June 11, 2026) This is a 15-second radio spot highlighting the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kristine McDavid.)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 07:26
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92233
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111766035.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|GR
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 260609-spot-nmcrs.mp3, by PO3 Kristine McDavid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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