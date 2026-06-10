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    CC Yokota - MSgt Release Party

    CC Yokota - MSgt Release Party

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    TOKYO, JAPAN

    06.10.2026

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Marcus Taylor 

    AFN Tokyo

    Radio spot featuring Air Force Chief Master Sergeant Colby Brusch, 374th Maintenance Group senior enlisted leader, informing members of Yokota Air Base's upcoming Master Sergeant Release Party.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 01:03
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 92231
    Filename: 2606/DOD_111765756.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CC Yokota - MSgt Release Party, by SSgt Marcus Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Release Party
    Air Force
    Promotion
    Japan
    Yokota
    Master Sergeant

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