Radio spot featuring Air Force Chief Master Sergeant Colby Brusch, 374th Maintenance Group senior enlisted leader, informing members of Yokota Air Base's upcoming Master Sergeant Release Party.
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 01:03
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92231
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111765756.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CC Yokota - MSgt Release Party, by SSgt Marcus Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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