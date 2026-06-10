A Ground Self-Defense Force Type-12 surface-to-ship missile launcher, as well as medium-sized drones used to pinpoint targets, were loaded onto a private ferry heading for Minamitoishima Island.
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2026 22:45
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92227
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111765587.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Surface-to-ship missile system headed for Japan's easternmost island, by PO2 Anthony Robledo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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