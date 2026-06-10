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    Surface-to-ship missile system headed for Japan's easternmost island

    Surface-to-ship missile system headed for Japan's easternmost island

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    JAPAN

    06.10.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anthony Robledo 

    AFN Yokosuka

    A Ground Self-Defense Force Type-12 surface-to-ship missile launcher, as well as medium-sized drones used to pinpoint targets, were loaded onto a private ferry heading for Minamitoishima Island.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.10.2026 22:45
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 92227
    Filename: 2606/DOD_111765587.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Surface-to-ship missile system headed for Japan's easternmost island, by PO2 Anthony Robledo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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