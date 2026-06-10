In this week's edition of The Marne Report, 3rd Infantry Division, Command Sergeant Major, Donald Durgin, kicks off our 100 Days of Summer Campaign. He reminds our community about the risks and consequences of driving under the influence and speeding. Take a listen now by searching for 'The Marne Report' wherever you get your podcast or click the resources tab on My Army Post app.
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2026 12:28
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|92223
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111763878.mp3
|Length:
|00:14:24
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Marne Report, by Kelsie Steber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.