Criminal Law Department Presents – CAAF Chats Ep 74: United States v. Downum (C.A.A.F. 2025)

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In this episode, we review the sufficiency of evidence to sustain a conviction of wrongful use of a controlled substance under Article 112a, UCMJ. Specifically, we address the standard required to trigger the permissive inference to prove the wrongfulness element and the relevance of expert testimony where the government does not admit the underlying lab results. We further discuss the CAAF’s clarification of the standard of review for the most recent version of factual sufficiency review under Article 66, UCMJ.



Learn more about The Quill & Sword series of podcasts by visiting our podcast page at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/thequillandsword. The Quill & Sword show includes featured episodes from across the JAGC, plus all episodes from our four separate shows: “Criminal Law Department Presents” (Criminal Law Department), “NSL Unscripted” (National Security Law Department), “The FAR and Beyond” (Contract & Fiscal Law Department) and “Hold My Reg” (Administrative & Civil Law Department). Connect with The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School by visiting our website at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/.