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    USAG Italy Announces 251st Army Birthday Celebration

    USAG Italy Announces 251st Army Birthday Celebration

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    VICENZA, ITALY

    06.10.2026

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Brandon White and Sgt. Gregory Menke

    AFN Vicenza

    VICENZA, Italy — A 30-second radio spot announcing the U.S. Army Garrison Italy's celebration of Army Heritage Month and the 251st Army Birthday on June 12 at Caserma Ederle. The community event includes an Army Birthday Run at Hoekstra Field, followed by a heritage ceremony and cake cutting at the Golden Lion. All soldiers, civilians, and their families are invited to attend to build esprit de corps and honor the U.S. Army's history. (U.S. Army audio by Staff Sgt. Brandon White & Sgt. Gregory Menke)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.10.2026 05:26
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 92203
    Filename: 2606/DOD_111762723.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: VICENZA, IT
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, USAG Italy Announces 251st Army Birthday Celebration, by SSG Brandon White and SGT Gregory Menke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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