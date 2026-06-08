Radio News 260610

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (June 8, 2026) Radio News highlights the 55th iteration of exercise Baltic Operations (BALTOPS). American forces network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American forces radio and television service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and Department of War personnel assigned to Naval Air Station Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 06:58
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92189
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111759612.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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