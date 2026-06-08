(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Armed Forces Wellness Center Readiness Services Promo

    Armed Forces Wellness Center Readiness Services Promo

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VICENZA, ITALY

    06.07.2026

    Audio by Sgt. Gregory Menke 

    AFN Vicenza

    VICENZA, Italy — A 30-second radio promotional spot highlighting the free health and fitness tracking services offered by the Armed Forces Wellness Center (AFWC) at U.S. Army Garrison Italy. The AFWC provides Bod Pod body composition, resting metabolic testing, and biofeedback for stress management to all Military ID card holders to improve individual and unit readiness. (U.S. Department of Defense audio by Sergeant Gregory Menke

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2026
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 04:29
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 92186
    Filename: 2606/DOD_111759421.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: VICENZA, IT
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Armed Forces Wellness Center Readiness Services Promo, by SGT Gregory Menke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio