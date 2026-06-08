VICENZA, Italy — A 30-second radio promotional spot highlighting the free health and fitness tracking services offered by the Armed Forces Wellness Center (AFWC) at U.S. Army Garrison Italy. The AFWC provides Bod Pod body composition, resting metabolic testing, and biofeedback for stress management to all Military ID card holders to improve individual and unit readiness. (U.S. Department of Defense audio by Sergeant Gregory Menke
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 04:29
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92186
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111759421.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Armed Forces Wellness Center Readiness Services Promo, by SGT Gregory Menke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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