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    Let's Talk Army Reserve - Family Programs

    Let's Talk Army Reserve - Family Programs

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    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2026

    Audio by Calvin Reimold 

    U.S. Army Reserve Command

    Let's Talk Army Reserve brings news, current events and resources to bridge the gap between the three star command and the individual units. In today's episode we speak with representatives from Family Programs about the Army Emergency Relief fund and how family programs can help you.
    For more information about AER or anything related to family programs visit: https://www.usar.army.mil/ARFP/

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2026
    Date Posted: 06.08.2026 18:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 92184
    Filename: 2606/DOD_111757516.mp3
    Length: 00:23:42
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Let's Talk Army Reserve - Family Programs, by Calvin Reimold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Army reserve
    Family Programs
    AER
    podcast

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