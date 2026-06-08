Let's Talk Army Reserve brings news, current events and resources to bridge the gap between the three star command and the individual units. In today's episode we speak with representatives from Family Programs about the Army Emergency Relief fund and how family programs can help you.
For more information about AER or anything related to family programs visit: https://www.usar.army.mil/ARFP/
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2026 18:06
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92184
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111757516.mp3
|Length:
|00:23:42
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Let's Talk Army Reserve - Family Programs, by Calvin Reimold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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