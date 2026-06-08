Let's Talk Army Reserve - Family Programs

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Let's Talk Army Reserve brings news, current events and resources to bridge the gap between the three star command and the individual units. In today's episode we speak with representatives from Family Programs about the Army Emergency Relief fund and how family programs can help you.

For more information about AER or anything related to family programs visit: https://www.usar.army.mil/ARFP/