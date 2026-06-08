Behind The Frontlines: Enabling the Warfighter - ATEC Continuous Evaluation Campaign

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The Army Test and Evaluation Command (ATEC) is committed to doing better. As the Army moves at speed toward continuous transformation, ATEC is fundamentally changing how we support decisions to deploy new capabilities that defeat emerging threats. The linear, sequential model—contractor testing followed by independent government developmental testing, followed by an independent government operational test, with little feedback before a final summary evaluation report—does not support the Army’s need to exploit emerging technologies, quickly, to field new or improved capabilities.