Fleet and Family Support Center

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (June 8, 2026) Radio spot highlights the Fleet and Family services available to military members aboard Naval Air Station Sigonella. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoW personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Richard E. Anglin)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2026 11:11
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92181
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111757197.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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