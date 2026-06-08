KMC Update - Finding Purpose and Traveling on a Budget

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A Kaiserslautern Military Community Update where Marcus Gradney, holistic health and mindset coach, shares how to practice "Ikigai" on June 3, 2026. Meanwhile, Marie Amarosa, Army Community Service (ACS) financial readiness specialist, provides some tips on how to reduce financial strain from traveling on June 2, 2026. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman First Class Ayden Worley)