A Kaiserslautern Military Community Update where Marcus Gradney, holistic health and mindset coach, shares how to practice "Ikigai" on June 3, 2026. Meanwhile, Marie Amarosa, Army Community Service (ACS) financial readiness specialist, provides some tips on how to reduce financial strain from traveling on June 2, 2026. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman First Class Ayden Worley)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 09:11
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92180
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111756898.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KMC Update - Finding Purpose and Traveling on a Budget, by A1C Ayden Worley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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