NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (June 8, 2026) NAVADMIN 136/26 was released on MyNavyHR on June 4, 2026, highlighting the expansion made to the Navy COOL program. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., allied, coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Hannah Donahue)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2026 08:04
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92178
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111756559.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|GR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 260608-NSASOUDABAYRADIONEWS, by PO3 Hannah Donahue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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