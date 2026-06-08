Radio Spot - 7th Mission Support Command

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A 30-second radio spot promoting the 7th Mission Support Command (7th MSC) that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from June 8, 2026, to June 8, 2027. The 7th MSC provides 1,000 deployable Soldiers in support of U.S. Army Europe and 21st Theater Sustainment Command. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman First Class Ayden Worley)