260602-N-JA925-1001 NAPLES, Italy (June 8, 2026) - AFN Naples radio spot highlighting local vendors at the Naval Support Activity Naples Navy Exchange. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2026 04:35
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92173
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111756422.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2026
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio Spot - NEX Vendors, by PO3 Chance Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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