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    Water Maintenance Advisory - Yokosuka

    Water Maintenance Advisory - Yokosuka

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    JAPAN

    06.07.2026

    Audio by Airman Ethan Manalastas 

    AFN Tokyo

    Capt. Jon Hopkins, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), gives an advisory message to Yokosuka residents about the maintenance being done to the water systems on Yokosuka as well as illustrates the resources available to those affected.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2026
    Date Posted: 06.08.2026 00:18
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 92171
    Filename: 2606/DOD_111756082.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Water Maintenance Advisory - Yokosuka, by Amn Ethan Manalastas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

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    TAGS

    Water Advisory
    Water & Fuels System Maintenance
    Water & Fuel Systems
    Water & Fuels Systems Maintenance

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