Water Maintenance Advisory - Yokosuka

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Capt. Jon Hopkins, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), gives an advisory message to Yokosuka residents about the maintenance being done to the water systems on Yokosuka as well as illustrates the resources available to those affected.