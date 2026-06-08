Capt. Jon Hopkins, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), gives an advisory message to Yokosuka residents about the maintenance being done to the water systems on Yokosuka as well as illustrates the resources available to those affected.
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2026 00:18
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|92171
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111756082.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Water Maintenance Advisory - Yokosuka, by Amn Ethan Manalastas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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