Fox Chatter - Episode 30

In this month's Fox Chatter, 169th Fighter Wing Commander Col. Taylor Blevins shares his priorities for the wing, including support for returning deployers, future readiness, leadership accessibility, and the Air National Guard's F-35 competition. He also discusses efforts to tell the Swamp Fox story and what Airmen can expect during June drill. The episode also features Chaplain Pittman discussing Strong Bonds and resiliency resources, along with Master Sgt. Shawn Nichols is highlighting upcoming training opportunities for Airmen.
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2026 10:56
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92162
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111750526.mp3
|Length:
|00:15:25
|Location:
|MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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