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    Fox Chatter - Episode 30

    Fox Chatter - Episode 30

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    MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2026

    Audio by Senior Master Sgt. Caycee Watson and Master Sgt. Megan Floyd

    169th Fighter Wing

    In this month's Fox Chatter, 169th Fighter Wing Commander Col. Taylor Blevins shares his priorities for the wing, including support for returning deployers, future readiness, leadership accessibility, and the Air National Guard's F-35 competition. He also discusses efforts to tell the Swamp Fox story and what Airmen can expect during June drill. The episode also features Chaplain Pittman discussing Strong Bonds and resiliency resources, along with Master Sgt. Shawn Nichols is highlighting upcoming training opportunities for Airmen.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 06.05.2026 10:56
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 92162
    Filename: 2606/DOD_111750526.mp3
    Length: 00:15:25
    Location: MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fox Chatter - Episode 30, by SMSgt Caycee Watson and MSgt Megan Floyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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