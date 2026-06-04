Morning Buzz with Louis Urban

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (June 3, 2026) An interview with Louis Urban, a facilitator with the Chaplains Religious Enrichment Development Operation, to highlight how to have difficult conversation with loved ones in a healthy way and marriage retreats opportunities offered aboard Naval Air Station Sigonella, June 3, 2026. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoW personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2026 10:41
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|92161
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111750485.mp3
|Length:
|00:12:52
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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