NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (June 1, 2026) An interview with Michelle Buchanan, fitness recreation specialist, to highlight new fitness classes, hiring opportunities, pool schedule, and captain’s cup home run derby aboard Naval Air Station Sigonella, June 1, 2026. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoW personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2026 10:41
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|92159
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111750469.mp3
|Length:
|00:04:25
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Morning Buzz with Michelle Buchana, by PO2 Cryton Vandiesal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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