Communication Skills and Connection

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (June 5, 2026) Radio spot promotes an upcoming Communications Skills and Connection workshop hosted by the Fleet and Family Support Center Sigonella. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoW personnel assigned to Naval Air Station Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eloise A. Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2026 08:06
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92156
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111750142.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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