Radio Spot - Ramstein IPPW

A 30-second radio spot promoting Ramstein Air Base's Integrated Primary Prevention Workforce (IPPW) that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from June 5, 2026, to June 5, 2027. IPPW provides resources and lessons to improve resiliency in Airmen. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman First Class Ayden Worley)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2026 07:51
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92154
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111750114.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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