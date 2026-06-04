AFN Naples Radio News - Live Fire Bulgaria and Normandy Ceremony

260602-N-EB640-1001 NAPLES, Italy (June 02, 2026) AFN Naples radio news highlighting a live fire exercise in Bulgaria and honoring the soldiers fallen in Normandy. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bryant Lang)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2026 09:31
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92152
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111750109.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:07
|Year
|2026
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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