KMC Update - Military Working Dogs and PCS Season

A Kaiserslautern Military Community Update on taking care of military working dogs (MWD) with Sgt. Kelsea Trecek, Vicenza Vet Clinic non-commissioned officer in charge, and tips to help with a permanent change of station (PCS) with Chief Master Sgt. Clifford L. Lawton, 86th Airlift Wing command chief, in Kaiserslautern, Germany, June 5, 2026. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2026 06:38
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92149
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111750082.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:13
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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