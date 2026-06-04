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    KMC Update - Military Working Dogs and PCS Season

    KMC Update - Military Working Dogs and PCS Season

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    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    06.04.2026

    Audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A Kaiserslautern Military Community Update on taking care of military working dogs (MWD) with Sgt. Kelsea Trecek, Vicenza Vet Clinic non-commissioned officer in charge, and tips to help with a permanent change of station (PCS) with Chief Master Sgt. Clifford L. Lawton, 86th Airlift Wing command chief, in Kaiserslautern, Germany, June 5, 2026. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.05.2026 06:38
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 92149
    Filename: 2606/DOD_111750082.mp3
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, KMC Update - Military Working Dogs and PCS Season, by SGT Brayton Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Dogs
    PCS
    MWD
    Ramstein

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