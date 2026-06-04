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    UMGC programs

    UMGC programs

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    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.03.2026

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Shannon Braaten 

    AFN Okinawa

    Chantal Sotingco, University of Maryland Golbal Campus, Senior Program and National Test Center Coordinator discusses continuing education as a service member UMGC programs June 4, 2026. UMGC is a major global provider of distance education and features highly flexible transfer policies, toward a bachelor’s degree for prior college coursework, military training, or relevant work and life experience. (US Air Force Audio by SSgt Shannon Braaten)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 23:59
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 92138
    Filename: 2606/DOD_111749601.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UMGC programs, by SSgt Shannon Braaten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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