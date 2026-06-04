Chantal Sotingco, University of Maryland Golbal Campus, Senior Program and National Test Center Coordinator discusses continuing education as a service member UMGC programs June 4, 2026. UMGC is a major global provider of distance education and features highly flexible transfer policies, toward a bachelor’s degree for prior college coursework, military training, or relevant work and life experience. (US Air Force Audio by SSgt Shannon Braaten)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 23:59
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92138
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111749601.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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