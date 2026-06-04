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    260603DGUAPN4

    260603DGUAPN4

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    SOUTH KOREA

    06.04.2026

    Audio by Sgt. isaiah edwards 

    AFN Daegu

    SGT Edwards introducing a story about 8th Material Maintenance Squadron demonstrates communications capabilities.
    CPT Ishmael Mcginty and 1SGT Zachery Franklin breaks down the imports of this training.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 23:40
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 92137
    Filename: 2606/DOD_111749596.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 260603DGUAPN4, by SGT isaiah edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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