260603DGUAPN4

SGT Edwards introducing a story about 8th Material Maintenance Squadron demonstrates communications capabilities.
CPT Ishmael Mcginty and 1SGT Zachery Franklin breaks down the imports of this training.
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 23:40
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92137
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111749596.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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