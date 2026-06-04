Col. Robert Arnett,18th wing deputy commander, talks about staying safe in the water during summer, June 5, 2026. Keeping service members knowledgeable about water and sea conditions is how service members stay cool and safe in the summer. (U.S. Navy Audio by Mass communications Specialist 2nd Class Austyn Riley)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 22:45
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92133
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111749527.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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