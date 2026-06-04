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    staying safe in the water during summer

    staying safe in the water during summer

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    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.04.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Austyn Riley 

    AFN Okinawa

    Col. Robert Arnett,18th wing deputy commander, talks about staying safe in the water during summer, June 5, 2026. Keeping service members knowledgeable about water and sea conditions is how service members stay cool and safe in the summer. (U.S. Navy Audio by Mass communications Specialist 2nd Class Austyn Riley)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 22:45
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 92133
    Filename: 2606/DOD_111749527.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, staying safe in the water during summer, by PO2 Austyn Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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