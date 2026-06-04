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    Heat Safety

    Heat Safety

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    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.03.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Austyn Riley 

    AFN Okinawa

    Col. Marc Walker, Commander of Headquarters and Support Battalion, and Sgt. Maj. Bradley Leddy, Sergeant Major of Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific (MCIPAC), talk about staying safe and hydrated during in Okinawa, Japan in the summer, June 5, 2026. Staying hydrated in the heat is how service members accomplish the mission while staying safe. (U.S. Navy Audio by Mass communications Specialist 2nd Class Austyn Riley)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 22:45
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 92132
    Filename: 2606/DOD_111749526.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Heat Safety, by PO2 Austyn Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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