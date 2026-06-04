Heat Safety

Col. Marc Walker, Commander of Headquarters and Support Battalion, and Sgt. Maj. Bradley Leddy, Sergeant Major of Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific (MCIPAC), talk about staying safe and hydrated during in Okinawa, Japan in the summer, June 5, 2026. Staying hydrated in the heat is how service members accomplish the mission while staying safe. (U.S. Navy Audio by Mass communications Specialist 2nd Class Austyn Riley)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 22:45
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92132
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111749526.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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