PACIFIC PULSE: JUNE 2 2026

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On this Pacific Pulse: U.S. Marines have participated in Exercise Southern Jackaroo 2026 in Australia; U.S. Navy Sailors have completed a Tug-of-War Competition during the annual Black Ship Festival in Japan; U.S. Army Soldiers have conducted live fire training as part of Salaknib 2026 in the Philippines. (Audio by U.S. Army PFC Tae Won Han)