(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PACIFIC PULSE: JUNE 2 2026

    PACIFIC PULSE: JUNE 2 2026

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.01.2026

    Audio by Pfc. Tae Won Han 

    Media Bureau Korea (AFN Pacific)

    On this Pacific Pulse: U.S. Marines have participated in Exercise Southern Jackaroo 2026 in Australia; U.S. Navy Sailors have completed a Tug-of-War Competition during the annual Black Ship Festival in Japan; U.S. Army Soldiers have conducted live fire training as part of Salaknib 2026 in the Philippines. (Audio by U.S. Army PFC Tae Won Han)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 21:58
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 92126
    Filename: 2606/DOD_111749243.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PACIFIC PULSE: JUNE 2 2026, by PFC Tae Won Han, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    indo -pacific
    Phililppines
    AFN
    japan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio