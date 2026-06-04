On this Pacific Pulse: U.S. Marines have participated in Exercise Southern Jackaroo 2026 in Australia; U.S. Navy Sailors have completed a Tug-of-War Competition during the annual Black Ship Festival in Japan; U.S. Army Soldiers have conducted live fire training as part of Salaknib 2026 in the Philippines. (Audio by U.S. Army PFC Tae Won Han)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 21:58
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92126
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111749243.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, PACIFIC PULSE: JUNE 2 2026, by PFC Tae Won Han, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.