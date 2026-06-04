The Drop Ep. 48 - Community Action Team (CAT) and June UTA

In this episode, we will discuss upcoming events for the month of June and have a conversation about the Community Action Team (CAT).
Leading this discussion are Col. Richard Switzer, 130th Airlift Wing Commander; 130th AW Command Chief Jeff King; and special guest, Mrs. Jessica Deffendall, Chairman of the Community Action Team (CAT).
We’d love to hear from you! If you have ideas for future episodes, send them to us at 130.aw.public.affairs@us.af.mil. You can also visit our website at www.130aw.ang.af.mil and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 11:04
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|92124
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111747776.mp3
|Length:
|00:14:22
|Location:
|WEST VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|16
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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