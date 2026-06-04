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    The Drop Ep. 48 - Community Action Team (CAT) and June UTA

    The Drop Ep. 48 - Community Action Team (CAT) and June UTA

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    WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2026

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Kelvin McConnell 

    130th Airlift Wing

    In this episode, we will discuss upcoming events for the month of June and have a conversation about the Community Action Team (CAT).

    Leading this discussion are Col. Richard Switzer, 130th Airlift Wing Commander; 130th AW Command Chief Jeff King; and special guest, Mrs. Jessica Deffendall, Chairman of the Community Action Team (CAT).

    We’d love to hear from you! If you have ideas for future episodes, send them to us at 130.aw.public.affairs@us.af.mil. You can also visit our website at www.130aw.ang.af.mil and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 11:04
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 92124
    Filename: 2606/DOD_111747776.mp3
    Length: 00:14:22
    Location: WEST VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 16
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Drop Ep. 48 - Community Action Team (CAT) and June UTA, by TSgt Kelvin McConnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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