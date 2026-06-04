The LOGSTAT: TiC in Action - An ABCT BSB Perspective

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Episode #55: Transformation in Contact (TiC) has revolutionized the modern battlefield as units have integrated a wild variety of new technology into their formations. As we move from TiC 1.0 to TiC 2.0, we continue to see an assortment of structural changes to units and how they adapt to the modern battlefield. This opportunity to experiment and innovate is increasing our lethality at a record rate with each unit providing its own lessons learned to share with the community. Thus, on this episode, CPT Garett Pyle meets with MAJ Patrick Smith, the 703d Brigade Support Battalion (BSB) executive officer, to discuss how an armored brigade combat team (ABCT) BSB has integrated lessons learned from other TiC units and applied them to ABCT sustainment operations.



Check out the Army TiC Homepage for other TiC News Stories : https://www.army.mil/transformingincontact