A 30-second radio spot promoting Military OneSource that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from June 4, 2026, to June 4, 2027. This program provides resources and guides to military members that aid in managing military life. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman First Class Ayden Worley)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 09:57
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92122
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111747507.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot - Military OneSource, by A1C Ayden Worley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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