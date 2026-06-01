Radio Spot - AFN Go

A 30-second radio spot on AFN Go in the Kaiserslautern Military Community (KMC) that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from June 4, 2026, to June 4, 2027. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 06:36
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92117
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111747275.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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