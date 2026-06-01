Blacksnake Bytes Ep. 37 - All things mental health with the new DPH

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/92115" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Ben Reusser, the director of psychological health at the 122nd Fighter Wing, Fort Wayne, Ind., discusses resilience, mental health and challenges unique to military members with U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kathleen LaCorte, May 1, 2026. Reusser is a U.S. Army veteran and draws from his former military experiences to support military members and their families. (U.S. Air National Guard audio by Tech. Sgt. Kathleen LaCorte)