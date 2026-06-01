Ben Reusser, the director of psychological health at the 122nd Fighter Wing, Fort Wayne, Ind., discusses resilience, mental health and challenges unique to military members with U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kathleen LaCorte, May 1, 2026. Reusser is a U.S. Army veteran and draws from his former military experiences to support military members and their families. (U.S. Air National Guard audio by Tech. Sgt. Kathleen LaCorte)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 02:30
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92115
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111746989.mp3
|Length:
|00:51:38
|Location:
|FORT WAYNE, INDIANA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Blacksnake Bytes Ep. 37 - All things mental health with the new DPH, by TSgt Kathleen LaCorte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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