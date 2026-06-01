(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Blacksnake Bytes Ep. 37 - All things mental health with the new DPH

    Blacksnake Bytes Ep. 37 - All things mental health with the new DPH

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT WAYNE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2026

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Kathleen LaCorte 

    122nd Fighter Wing

    Ben Reusser, the director of psychological health at the 122nd Fighter Wing, Fort Wayne, Ind., discusses resilience, mental health and challenges unique to military members with U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kathleen LaCorte, May 1, 2026. Reusser is a U.S. Army veteran and draws from his former military experiences to support military members and their families. (U.S. Air National Guard audio by Tech. Sgt. Kathleen LaCorte)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 02:30
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 92115
    Filename: 2606/DOD_111746989.mp3
    Length: 00:51:38
    Location: FORT WAYNE, INDIANA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blacksnake Bytes Ep. 37 - All things mental health with the new DPH, by TSgt Kathleen LaCorte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    substance abuse in the military
    U.S. Air National Guard
    Director of Psychological Health

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio