COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (June 4, 2026) - Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Joelle Angrand reports on the Maritime Cooperative Activity in Philippine Exclusive Economic Zone, recorded onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, June 4, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Joelle Angrand)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 22:24
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92114
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111746958.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Sasebo High Noon: Maritime Cooperative Activity, by SN Joelle Angrand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.