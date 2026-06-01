NEWSCAST June 3, 2026: U.S. Defense Leadership at Shangri-La Dialogue & Gen. Brunson Visits Japan

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COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (June 3, 2026) - Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack Pridham reports on Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, Commander, USINDOPACOM, and Lt. Gen. George B. Rowell IV, deputy commander of USINDOPACOM, taking part in the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, and Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, commander of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, and U.S. Forces Korea traveling to Japan for engagements with senior U.S. military leaders, recorded onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, June 3, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack Pridham)