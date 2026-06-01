Dialogue Episode 57 - Lawfare Weaponizing the Rules with Dr. Joanna Siekiera

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Lawfare is increasingly shaping strategic competition as states use legal arguments, institutions, and narratives to influence legitimacy, advance national interests, and gain advantages below the threshold of armed conflict. In Episode 57, Dr. Joanna Siekiera explores how Russia and China employ lawfare, why legal competition has become a key feature of the gray zone, and what democracies must do to better compete in this evolving battlespace.