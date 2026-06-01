(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dialogue Episode 57 - Lawfare Weaponizing the Rules with Dr. Joanna Siekiera

    Dialogue Episode 57 - Lawfare Weaponizing the Rules with Dr. Joanna Siekiera

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2026

    Audio by Col. James Minnich 

    Daniel K Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies

    Lawfare is increasingly shaping strategic competition as states use legal arguments, institutions, and narratives to influence legitimacy, advance national interests, and gain advantages below the threshold of armed conflict. In Episode 57, Dr. Joanna Siekiera explores how Russia and China employ lawfare, why legal competition has become a key feature of the gray zone, and what democracies must do to better compete in this evolving battlespace.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2026
    Date Posted: 06.03.2026 16:43
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 92109
    Filename: 2606/DOD_111746159.mp3
    Length: 00:57:05
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dialogue Episode 57 - Lawfare Weaponizing the Rules with Dr. Joanna Siekiera, by COL James Minnich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    China
    Russia
    Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies
    Lawfare
    maritime security

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio