The FAR and Beyond | Beyond Episode 39: Revolutionary FAR Overhaul: FAR Part 15: Negotiations, not Discussions

In this episode, we explore the Revolutionary FAR Overhaul (RFO) of FAR Part 15, highlighting the transition from traditional discussions to a more robust negotiation framework. We break down innovative evaluation methods like Highest Technically Rated with a Fair and Reasonable Price and phased acquisitions. Additionally, the discussion covers the expanded role of clarifications, the simplified definition of deficiencies, and the increased discretion granted to contracting officers when identifying the offers best suited for the competitive range.
Learn more about The Quill & Sword series of podcasts by visiting our podcast page at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/thequillandsword. The Quill & Sword show includes featured episodes from across the JAGC, plus all episodes from our four separate shows: “Criminal Law Department Presents” (Criminal Law Department), “NSL Unscripted” (National Security Law Department), “The FAR and Beyond” (Contract & Fiscal Law Department) and “Hold My Reg” (Administrative & Civil Law Department). Connect with The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School by visiting our website at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/.
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 08:38
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|92104
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111744788.mp3
|Length:
|00:10:32
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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