Criminal Law Department Presents – CAAF Chats Ep 73: The 53rd Hodson Lecturer George Brauchler

In this episode, we sit down with George Brauchler, the 53rd Kenneth J. Hodson Lecturer in Criminal Law at The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School. Mr. Brauchler is the elected District Attorney for Colorado’s 23rd Judicial District and a recently retired Colonel in the Colorado National Guard and the Colorado Army National Guard’s first Military Judge. During our discussion, Mr. Brauchler offers insights and lessons learned from his career prosecuting some of the most complex and high-profile cases in civilian and military courtrooms.
Learn more about The Quill & Sword series of podcasts by visiting our podcast page at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/thequillandsword. The Quill & Sword show includes featured episodes from across the JAGC, plus all episodes from our four separate shows: “Criminal Law Department Presents” (Criminal Law Department), “NSL Unscripted” (National Security Law Department), “The FAR and Beyond” (Contract & Fiscal Law Department) and “Hold My Reg” (Administrative & Civil Law Department). Connect with The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School by visiting our website at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 08:35
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|92102
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111744782.mp3
|Length:
|01:00:19
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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