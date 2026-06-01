(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Radio Spot - Community Resources

    Radio Spot - Community Resources

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.02.2026

    Audio by Airman Treyus Rawls 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A 15-second radio spot on the resources available on the 86th Force Support Squadron website that will air from June 3, 2026, to June 3, 2027, in Kaiserslautern, Germany. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman First Class Treyus Rawls)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 06.03.2026 08:18
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 92098
    Filename: 2606/DOD_111744539.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Spot - Community Resources, by Amn Treyus Rawls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    family events
    community resources
    86FSS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio