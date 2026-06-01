Radio Spot - Community Resources

A 15-second radio spot on the resources available on the 86th Force Support Squadron website that will air from June 3, 2026, to June 3, 2027, in Kaiserslautern, Germany. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman First Class Treyus Rawls)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 08:18
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92098
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111744539.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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