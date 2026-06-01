Radio Spot - Youth Sports Volunteers

A 15-second radio spot on the need for volunteers to help with youth sports that will air on June 3, 2026, to July 7, 2026, in Kaiserslautern, Germany. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman First Class Treyus Rawls)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 08:18
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92097
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111744538.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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