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    Radio Spot - Youth Sports Volunteers

    Radio Spot - Youth Sports Volunteers

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    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.02.2026

    Audio by Airman Treyus Rawls 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A 15-second radio spot on the need for volunteers to help with youth sports that will air on June 3, 2026, to July 7, 2026, in Kaiserslautern, Germany. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman First Class Treyus Rawls)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 06.03.2026 08:18
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 92097
    Filename: 2606/DOD_111744538.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Spot - Youth Sports Volunteers, by Amn Treyus Rawls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    volunteering
    youth sports
    fitness

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