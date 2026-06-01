Radio Spot - Youth Spartan Challenge

A 15-second radio spot on the upcoming Youth Spartan Challenge that will air from June 3, 2026, to Aug 14, 2026, in Kaiserslautern, Germany. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman First Class Treyus Rawls)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 08:19
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92096
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111744536.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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