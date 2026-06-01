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    KMC Update – BOSS Program and Lactation Support

    KMC Update – BOSS Program and Lactation Support

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    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    05.31.2026

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Ayden Worley 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A Kaiserslautern Military Community Update where Senior Airman D’Mitri Lee, Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers (BOSS) representative, shares the core components of BOSS on May 31, 2026. Meanwhile, Katie Vaccaro-Garska, KMC Military Lactation Community chapter leader, provides what takes place during the Lactation 101 classes on May 31, 2026. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman First Class Ayden Worley)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2026
    Date Posted: 06.03.2026 08:20
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 92091
    Filename: 2606/DOD_111742000.mp3
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update – BOSS Program and Lactation Support, by A1C Ayden Worley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    BOSS
    KMC
    Lactation support
    BETTER OPPORTUNIES FOR SINGLE SOLDIERS

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