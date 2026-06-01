KMC Update – BOSS Program and Lactation Support

A Kaiserslautern Military Community Update where Senior Airman D’Mitri Lee, Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers (BOSS) representative, shares the core components of BOSS on May 31, 2026. Meanwhile, Katie Vaccaro-Garska, KMC Military Lactation Community chapter leader, provides what takes place during the Lactation 101 classes on May 31, 2026. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman First Class Ayden Worley)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 08:20
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92091
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111742000.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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