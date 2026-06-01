The Art of Law at Hill AFB - SCRA Commercial Leases

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Moving for the mission shouldn't cost you a fortune in cancellation fees. In this episode of the "Art of Law," we dive into the protections offered by the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act (SCRA) regarding the termination of commercial contracts. We break down how you can legally end gym memberships, home security contracts, and other service agreements when you receive PCS or deployment orders. Learn the specific requirements for providing notice and how to ensure your rights are protected against stubborn vendors.