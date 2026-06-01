(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Art of Law at Hill AFB - SCRA Commercial Leases

    The Art of Law at Hill AFB - SCRA Commercial Leases

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.01.2026

    Audio by Ronald Bradshaw   

    Hill Air Force Base

    Moving for the mission shouldn't cost you a fortune in cancellation fees. In this episode of the "Art of Law," we dive into the protections offered by the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act (SCRA) regarding the termination of commercial contracts. We break down how you can legally end gym memberships, home security contracts, and other service agreements when you receive PCS or deployment orders. Learn the specific requirements for providing notice and how to ensure your rights are protected against stubborn vendors.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2026
    Date Posted: 06.02.2026 08:53
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 92090
    Filename: 2606/DOD_111741867.mp3
    Length: 00:06:49
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Art of Law at Hill AFB - SCRA Commercial Leases, by Ronald Bradshaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hill Air Force Base
    Legal assistance

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio