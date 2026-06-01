The Contracting Experience - Episode 77: FMS Contracting: A Look Inside Global Partnerships

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In this episode of The Contracting Experience, host Rob Lorton speaks with Brittany Burton, Chief of Contracting, and Amanda Smith, Deputy Division Chief, from the Air Force Security Assistance and Cooperation Directorate (AFSAC). They provide an inside look into the complex world of Foreign Military Sales (FMS).



Brittany and Amanda explain AFSAC’s mission to deliver air, space, and cyberspace capabilities to 96 partner nations. They describe how AFSAC acts as the Air Force's hub for FMS, managing a $210 billion portfolio and turning requirements over to the appropriate program offices for execution. The conversation highlights the "Total Package Approach," where the U.S. provides not just the military hardware but also the training, sustainment, and infrastructure required for long-term success.



The guests also share how unique contracts for parts and repairs help build strong international partnerships and offer advice for contracting professionals interested in the rewarding and challenging world of FMS. They emphasize that while they use the same trusted FAR-based processes, the work involves unique daily interactions and problem-solving.



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