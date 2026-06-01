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    KMC Update - German American Community Office and Narrative Identity

    KMC Update - German American Community Office and Narrative Identity

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    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    05.31.2026

    Audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A Kaiserslautern Military Community Update on the German American Community Office (GACO) with Tim Leonhardt, GACO staff, and narrative identity with Marcus Gradney, Mindfulness and Holistic Health coach, in Kaiserslautern, Germany, June 1, 2026. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2026
    Date Posted: 06.01.2026 08:16
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 92079
    Filename: 2606/DOD_111739335.mp3
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - German American Community Office and Narrative Identity, by SGT Brayton Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    KMC
    Mindfulness
    GACO
    AFN
    Health

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