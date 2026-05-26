260529 Spangdahlem Radio News West Point

The following is a radio news report at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, May 28, 2026. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth spoke to the 2026 graduates of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Jack Wilkins)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2026 05:47
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92070
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111739221.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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