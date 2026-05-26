260601 Spangdahlem Radio News 52ND LRS

The following is a radio news report at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, May 29, 2026. The 52nd Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle management revamped their customer service section to improve efficiency. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Jack Wilkins)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2026 05:48
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92068
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111739187.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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