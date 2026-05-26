AFN Naples Radio News - CNIC Symposium and NAMRU EURAFCENT Partnership With NMRTC

260529-N-PS829-1001 NAPLES, Italy (May 29, 2026) AFN Naples radio news highlighting the three-day symposium at Naval Air Station North Island about Sailors quality of life at all installations and Naval Medical Research Unit EURAFCENT and Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Sigonella renewing their partnership. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Karris Battle)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2026 10:30
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92064
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111735919.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:29
|Year
|2026
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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